‘I woke up to a gunshot through my wall’: Colorado Springs residents voice concern over recent drive-by shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A drive-by shooting left one woman injured and others near the scene shaken up.

It happened Saturday morning on Carmel Drive near Circle and Monterey Road.

Police say 20 to 25 shots were fired, hitting the Riverbend apartment complex. Neighbors at the complex say this is a common occurrence.

“I woke up to a gunshot through my wall,” resident Joseph Baker said.

Around two o’clock on Saturday morning, Riverbend residents were woken up by the sound of gunshots. Some even jumped into an all-familiar plan of action.

“I jumped up and tore my AC out of my window and closed my window immediately because this isn’t the first time this has happened in the last three years that I have lived here,” resident Katrisha Larreau said.

In the surveillance video, you can see the cars associated with Saturday’s shooting. Residents say the cars circled the block not once but twice in one night before the shooting.

“We literally called [the police] an hour before the shooting, stating, ‘hey, that car is back,’” resident Alex Lepper said.

“It’s scary because you never know what a stray bullet will do,” Larreau said.

One resident said he lives next door to the woman who was shot and was the first on the scene to help stop the bleeding.

“His [neighbor] spouse was laying out on the floor with a pool of blood coming out of her arm,” Baker said. “I don’t- I have never dealt with anything like that before.”

The residents say they have contacted the police several times but haven’t heard back. The police department says they will have no comment due to the ongoing investigation.

All residents say they are done with this side of town.

“I am moving,” Larreau said. “I am leaving Colorado Springs for good.”

“Crime should be taken more seriously- that’s it,” Baker said.

During the interview, some of the neighbors were even wearing what they said were bulletproof vests.

Police say no suspects have been caught.

You can call Crime Stoppers or your local authorities if you have any information.

