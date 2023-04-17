I-25 lane closures start Monday night between Colorado Springs and Fountain

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 17, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, drivers: for the next week, you can expect lane closures on I-25 each evening, starting just after rush hour.

The closures will be in place so that crews can continue work on the ongoing Military Access, Mobility and Safety Improvements Project (MAMSIP). The project is intended to “enhance connectivity and accessibility at several military bases in and around Colorado Springs,” according to CDOT. I-25, Highway 94, South Academy and Charter Oak Ranch Road are the targets of the project.

Starting at the following times, the left northbound lane will be closed along the stretch of interstate between South Academy (135) and Santa Fe Avenue (128):

  • Monday, April 17, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., northbound I-25 left lane closure between mile point 135-133
  • Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., northbound I-25 left lane closure between MP 134-132
  • Wednesday, April 19, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., northbound I-25 left lane closure between MP 132-130
  • Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., northbound I-25 left lane closure between MP 131-129
  • Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. – 9 a.m., northbound I-25 left lane closure between MP 130-128

Also starting Monday evening, there will be alternating lane closures on southbound I-25 along the same section of roadway:

  • Monday, April 17 through Thursday, April 20, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., southbound I-25 alternating left and right lane closures between MP 135-127
  • Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., southbound I-25 alternating left and right lane closures between MP 132-127
  • Friday, April 21, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m., southbound I-25 alternating left and right lane closures between MP 135-132

Additional work is also planned for the week of April 24, according to CDOT:

“In addition, on Monday night, April 24, northbound I-25 traffic will move to the newly constructed southbound lanes and will be head-to-head, separated by temporary barrier with 11-foot lanes and two-foot shoulders, so northbound lanes can be constructed. Motorists can expect new on- and off-ramps, lane closures, ramp closures and a detour with the traffic switch.”

As always, the construction is dependent on the weather -- which as we all know in Colorado, is ever-changing!

