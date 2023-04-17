Fugitive captured in Huerfano County, was reportedly in possession of ‘suspected’ fentanyl
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fugitive was recently captured in Huerfano County, according to the sheriff’s department.
The Huerfano County Sheriff’s Department is reporting Collin Panfile was captured Sunday evening at a gas station parking lot in Walsenburg. Panfile was wanted for several charges including escape.
The Huerfano County Sheriff’s Department added in a Facebook post that Panfile was in possession of “suspected” fentanyl in a “distribution” amount. The sheriff’s department is filing new charges including possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.