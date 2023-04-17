Family of teen paralyzed in 2022 Citadel Mall shooting announces lawsuit, speaks on ongoing struggle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - During the announcement of a lawsuit against the owners of the Citadel Mall, 13-year-old Makayla gave an update on how she’s doing.

“Are you hanging in there?” asked L. Chris Stewart, a lawyer representing Makayla and her mom, Marjorie Bell.

“Yeah, I’m good,” Makayla answered over a video call.

According to Bell, Makayla wanted to be at the announcement of the lawsuit in person; however, she wasn’t emotionally feeling up to it.

Makayla was left paralyzed from the armpits down after she was hit by gunfire in May of 2022. Bell said Makayla’s doctors told her she likely won’t walk again.

“She can’t even enjoy her life as a young child anymore,” Bell said. “Everything is different, she can’t just go outside and play with her friends like she used to.”

This is why Bell is suing the mall, claiming they are responsible for what her lawyers call a pattern of preventable violence. She is being represented by the Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys, SSMK Law, and the Spinal Cord Injury Law Firm from Washington, D.C.

“We proudly stand next to her mother, Marjorie, who is valiantly trying to put the pieces together of their life, which is now shattered,” said Stewart.

In May of 2022, a group of teens got into a fight that escalated to gun violence, according to Colorado Springs police. At the time, Makayla, then 12 years old, was waiting for a ride when she was hit. Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys said this was only one of 15 cases of gun violence at the Citadel Mall and Citadel Crossing area in 2022.

According to the complaint filed, Makayla has suffered and will suffer damages at least in the tens of millions of dollars.

After the shooting, the owners of the mall, Mason Asset Management Inc. and Namdar Realty, gave a statement, saying in part, “Our security team is fully staffed, and we are continuing to identify additional measures to bolster their efforts in ensuring Citadel Mall is an enjoyable and safe shopping environment for our community.”

You can read the full statement here.

But Stewart said they haven’t done enough. As Bell’s team announced the lawsuit, Bell said the security camera that would have caught the alleged shooters that led up to Makayla being paralyzed wasn’t working that day. She said had the mall ensured the property was properly secured, police would have made progress in their investigation.

As of Monday, CSPD said they still have not made any arrests.

In response to the lawsuit, Mason Asset Protection and Namdar Realty said:

“Our team continues to extend our thoughts and prayers to the Anderson family in the wake of the tragic events that took place last May. Makayla is yet another victim of senseless gun violence across communities all around the United States, and it is our hope that she and her family can find peace and continue recovery during this difficult time. As this litigation is on-going, our team isn’t able to comment regarding the lawsuit.”

You can watch the full announcement here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.