Family of 12-year-old bystander paralyzed in 2022 Citadel Mall shooting expected to announce lawsuit

Makayla Anderson
Makayla Anderson(Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The family of a girl left paralyzed at just 12 years old following a shooting is expected to announce a lawsuit later Monday morning against several parties involved, including the Citadel Mall.

Makayla Anderson, now 13, was at the mall on May 22, 2022, when several teens opened fire in the parking lot. She was not part of the group and was an innocent bystander unwittingly caught in the crossfire. According to the law firm representing the family, Makayla was shot in the chest, rendering her paralyzed from the waist down.

“She lost partial use of her arm and has had to endure multiple surgeries,” part of news release from Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys reads. “Prior to the shooting, Makayla was an excellent student who now requires around-the-clock medical care.”

According to the firm, the family’s complaint “alleges that the Citadel Mall provided woefully inadequate security considering the previous multiple shootings at their same location.” The May 2022 shooting is one of many to happen at or around the mall in the past several years.

The suit is expected to be announced at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From RAMMB images at Colorado State University from the National Weather Service, you can see...
Russian volcanic ash diverts flights to Colorado Springs Saturday
Crash at Powers/Milton Proby crash 4/16/2023
Driver rescued by Colorado Springs firefighters after getting trapped under Amazon semi-truck
Letecia Stauch was warned by Judge Gregory Werner Friday, she could lose her right to be in the...
“I can have you removed” Judge warns Letecia Stauch for inappropriate hand gestures
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs 4/14/23.
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon near a ‘skilled gaming’ business
Bijou/I-25 house fire 4/16/2023
Fire at abandoned Colorado Springs home under investigation Sunday morning

Latest News

4.17.23
Another nice day Monday
Local non-profit raising money and awareness for Coloradans with autism
Local non-profit raising money and awareness for Coloradans with autism
Undated photo from the Space Symposium.
38th annual Space Symposium starts Monday in Colorado Springs
I-25 lane closures start Monday night between Colorado Springs and Fountain