Family of 12-year-old bystander paralyzed in 2022 Citadel Mall shooting expected to announce lawsuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The family of a girl left paralyzed at just 12 years old following a shooting is expected to announce a lawsuit later Monday morning against several parties involved, including the Citadel Mall.

Makayla Anderson, now 13, was at the mall on May 22, 2022, when several teens opened fire in the parking lot. She was not part of the group and was an innocent bystander unwittingly caught in the crossfire. According to the law firm representing the family, Makayla was shot in the chest, rendering her paralyzed from the waist down.

“She lost partial use of her arm and has had to endure multiple surgeries,” part of news release from Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys reads. “Prior to the shooting, Makayla was an excellent student who now requires around-the-clock medical care.”

According to the firm, the family’s complaint “alleges that the Citadel Mall provided woefully inadequate security considering the previous multiple shootings at their same location.” The May 2022 shooting is one of many to happen at or around the mall in the past several years.

The suit is expected to be announced at 11 a.m.

