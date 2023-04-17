Dispatchers and call takers: the unsung heroes of the El Paso County Sheriff’s office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 24 hours a day 365 days a year, dispatchers come to work and are the first contact when you dial 9-1-1. Those who work at the dispatch center, hear hundreds of phone calls a day, communications manager for the el paso county sheriff’s office Meighan Powell says they receive more than 78,000 calls every year.

“You never know what you’re going to get you’re completely blind to what’s coming at you on the other side of that radio or on the other side of the telephone,” Powell said.

Dispatchers and call takers were honored for national public safety telcommunicators’ week. On Tuesday, El Paso County commissioners voted to recognize both dispatchers and call takers as first responders.

This title change adds a level of appreciation and recognition for some of the unsung heroes in our community. Many of whom are the first ones dealing with some of the most difficult situations.

“When someone needs help when they dial 911 they don’t get a firefighter they don’t get a deputy they don’t get a police officer and they get a dispatcher,” El Paso County sheriff Joe Roybal said.

Roybal says, there is around a year of formal training but most of the training comes with experience. He also says that the dispatch center is not just for the public but for other first responders.

“This is the heartbeat of everything outside the jail this is a lifeline for citizens that need help and in fact lifeline for first responders, firefighters, AMRS, or deputies, when we need help we call 911,″ Roybal said.

Powell hopes other communities will follow suit in both recognition of those in the dispatch centers and in the recognition as first responders.

“We are looking at this as a grassroots thing if each local agency and jurisdiction could declare first responder status it’ll begin to catch the eye of the states and the federal government,” Powell said.

Powell says those at the dispatch center appreciates the recognition not just from the board of county commissioners but from their fellow first responders.

