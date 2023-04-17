COLD CASE: Colorado Springs Police ask for help in cold case that is nearly 50 years old

Virgil Gambles
Virgil Gambles(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly 50 years after a man was shot and killed in Colorado Springs, police continue to ask for help on the cold case.

On Monday, police shared a photo of Virgil Delano Gambles, 49 years after he was killed. The shooting was carried out just before midnight on April 17, 1974 at a liquor store in the 700 block of E. Costilla St. The area is a few blocks west of Memorial Park.

“The investigation revealed 29-year-old Virgil Gambles, his brother, and his nephew were at the liquor store when they recognized people drinking in the back parking lot,” police wrote in a social media post on Monday. “A physical confrontation occurred between Mr. Gambles’ brother and another male. Mr. Gambles, his brother, and his nephew returned later to purchase beer. while they were outside of the liquor store, shots were fired, hitting Mr. Gambles, his brother and his nephew. Mr. Gambles was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000.

Click here for more on the cold case bio from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

