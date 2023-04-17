5-year-old run over and killed by tractor, authorities say

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an adult on a gravel roadway on private property in a rural area around 1 p.m.(Bob Adams / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By KMOV Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:08 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a John Deere tractor in Missouri Sunday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an adult on a gravel roadway on private property in a rural area around 1 p.m.

The young child fell out of the tractor and was run over.

He was pronounced dead by Lincoln County EMS personnel.

No other information was provided about the accident.

