38th annual Space Symposium starts Monday in Colorado Springs

Undated photo from the Space Symposium.
Undated photo from the Space Symposium.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:02 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The global space community is once again descending on Colorado Springs for the 38th annual Space Symposium!

The event starts Monday at its usual location, The Broadmoor, and runs through April 20. Held every year since 1984 with the exception of the 2020 pandemic year, the Space Symposium’s official website touts the event as “the premier U.S. space policy and program forum and as the must-attend event for information and interaction among all sectors of space.”

Last year’s symposium more than 10,000 people from around the world to Colorado Springs.

Mayor John Suthers tweeted a welcome Monday:

For more on the Space Symposium, click here.

