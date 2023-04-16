Russian volcanic ash diverts flights to Colorado Springs Saturday

From RAMMB images at Colorado State University from the National Weather Service, you can see the thin line of volcanic ash forcing pilots to rethink their flight paths.(RAMMB/CSU/NWS)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:33 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least two flights were diverted to the Colorado Springs airport, and 11 News viewers said they were shocked as to the reason why.

According to airport officials, volcanic ash from Russia is to blame for these flights being delayed. The National Weather Service reported this ash came from Mt. Sheveluch earlier in the week.

The 11 Breaking Weather team said the ash was visible in southern Colorado skies throughout Saturday.

According to Colorado Springs Airport officials, only two flights heading to Denver were diverted to Colorado Springs. The 11 Breaking Weather team said the ash is moving south from the Arctic Circle over Canada and the Rocky Mountains. Airport officials said they do not have any major concerns.

“Each carrier has different policies on how to handle these types of situations,” said Dana Schield with the Colorado Springs Airport.

Diverted travelers told 11 News they were told they could either get off in the Springs and figure out how to Denver, or wait; however, they told 11 News their pilot had “no idea when they would be able to fly there.”

If you are traveling and have any concerns, it’s recommended that you reach out to your airline directly.

