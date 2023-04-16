North Creek Fire in Beulah now 10 percent contained; started from campfire

BEULAH, Colo. (KKTV) - A campfire used by a hunter ignited a fast-moving fire southwest of Pueblo, officials said Sunday.

“We would like to use this opportunity to remind everyone that many of our day-to-day actions can have the potential to cause a wildfire,” the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) said.

Firefighters were first alerted by a resident early Saturday afternoon that flames could be seen off of the 3600 block of Northcreek Road in the Beulah area. Evacuations were swiftly ordered for residents from the Red Mountain Youth Camp west to the County Line. A few hours later, those evacuations were downgraded to a pre-evacuation status.

As of Sunday, the North Creek Fire was 43 acres and 10 percent contained. No structures have been damaged, and after monitoring the blaze overnight, firefighters reported that the fire did not grow from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The fire protection district said Saturday night that the blaze had spread into the old Junkins Fire burn scar, which was helping to slow the fire’s growth.

Investigators have a identified a person of interest but would not elaborate further on the case at this time. USFS said it was a good reminder to all citizens to always adhere to any existing fire restrictions, to never burn anything on high fire danger days, and to just otherwise monitor actions to ensure fire safety.

“The weather in many areas of southern Colorado continues to be dry and warm and there have been a number of wildfires in the past few weeks along the Front Range and in southern Colorado. Federal, county, state and local agencies remind all of us to take a pause before we do anything that might cause a wildfire. Always ensure that you dispose of any heat source properly, trailer chains are not dragging and campfires are built safely and extinguished completely. There are many areas in Colorado that are in some variation of fire restrictions, and we urge all residents and visitors to always check fire restrictions for their area or the area they will be visiting. Remember, we are all responsible for our own actions and we all have the opportunity to prevent wildfires.”

