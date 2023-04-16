Local Colorado student gives back to veterans in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local student is making a difference in the Springs by bringing the support of a cause near and dear to her heart.

Janelle Rivera brought James Irwin Charter High School students to fundraise for Mount Carmel Veterans Center.

Janelle says her family was once on the receiving end.

Janelle Rivera comes from a military family, and the inspiration behind today’s event is her father- a combat veteran. Her father, Ronnie, served in the 82nd airborne unit of the U.S. Army.

“We just wanna give back to an organization that gives back to our veterans,” Rivera said.

“Give back,” Rivera said. “If you have the opportunity, give back.”

From canned goods, socks, and a bike, the fundraiser has raised over $300 in cash thus far, and donations have overfilled all resource pantries.

“We want Mount Carmel to stay a great resource for our veterans especially transitioning active-duty members,” Rivera said.

As a member of the National Honor Society at her high school, Janelle enlisted the help of her peers. Now they say they hope today’s event reminds others to get out and help their community.

“I know that we are all in NHS, but you know you don’t have to be in NHS to be able to help your community,” the high school students said.

“This is very rare to see, Lynda Cink, events manager at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, said. “Her inspiring the whole school, all parents, the National Honor Society.”

Janelle says this isn’t the end of her partnership with the veteran’s center and already has plans for future events.

If you want to give to Mount Carmel Veterans Center, the silent auction is happening until midnight on Saturday. To give text ‘GiveSmart’ to 76728. You can also donate directly to the Mount Carmel Veterans Center.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.