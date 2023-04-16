Homicide investigation underway after man found shot inside RV at Denver-area park-n-ride

The RV where the victim was found. Photo inset: Victim Matthew Hire.
The RV where the victim was found. Photo inset: Victim Matthew Hire.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is investigating how a man ended up shot dead inside an RV at a busy park-n-ride near Red Rocks Amphitheater.

A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy discovered the grisly scene during a routine patrol of the Woolly Mammoth parking lot Friday afternoon. The lot is located off Highway 40 near I-70 and Morrison Road.

“The deputy saw an RV parked in the lot with the door swinging open,” read a news release by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies entered the RV and found a deceased male who had been fatally shot.”

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Matthew Hire of Denver. Hire’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office is now asking anyone who saw anything in relation to the RV while in the parking lot or otherwise has information that can help in the case to call 303-271-5612 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Letecia Stauch was warned by Judge Gregory Werner Friday, she could lose her right to be in the...
“I can have you removed” Judge warns Letecia Stauch for inappropriate hand gestures
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs 4/14/23.
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon near a ‘skilled gaming’ business
From RAMMB images at Colorado State University from the National Weather Service, you can see...
Russian volcanic ash diverts flights to Colorado Springs Saturday
Police responded to a report of shots fired early Saturday (4/15/23) morning. According to...
Woman hit by stray bullet in suspected drive-by shooting overnight in southeast Colorado Springs
Robert Borman
Canon City police make arrest in ‘largest and potentially deadliest seizure of illicit drugs’ in last decade

Latest News

Evacuation orders are in place in Beulah as firefighters work to contain a large brush fire.
North Creek Fire in Beulah now 10 percent contained; started from campfire
Dogs rescued from storm drain 4/15/2023
Colorado Springs firefighters rescue 4 dogs from storm drain
Storm drain rescue
MUST WATCH: Dogs rescued from southeast Springs storm drain
From RAMMB images at Colorado State University from the National Weather Service, you can see...
Russian volcanic ash diverts flights to Colorado Springs Saturday