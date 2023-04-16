Homicide investigation underway after man found shot inside RV at Denver-area park-n-ride

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is investigating how a man ended up shot dead inside an RV at a busy park-n-ride near Red Rocks Amphitheater.

A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy discovered the grisly scene during a routine patrol of the Woolly Mammoth parking lot Friday afternoon. The lot is located off Highway 40 near I-70 and Morrison Road.

“The deputy saw an RV parked in the lot with the door swinging open,” read a news release by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies entered the RV and found a deceased male who had been fatally shot.”

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Matthew Hire of Denver. Hire’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office is now asking anyone who saw anything in relation to the RV while in the parking lot or otherwise has information that can help in the case to call 303-271-5612 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

