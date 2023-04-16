Fire at abandoned Colorado Springs home under investigation Sunday morning

Bijou/I-25 house fire 4/16/2023
Bijou/I-25 house fire 4/16/2023(Colorado Springs Fire Department twitter)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:09 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire at an abandoned home is under investigation.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to the area of Bijou and the I-25 exit to a fire an at abandoned home. Firefighters have not said if there are any injuries or the cause of this fire.

11 News has a crew on scene. We will update this article as we learn more.

