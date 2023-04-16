Driver rescued by Colorado Springs firefighters after getting trapped under Amazon semi-truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was rescued by firefighters after getting trapped under a semi-truck.

Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to Powers and Milton Proby. Our 11 News crews on scene saw a car was trapped underneath an Amazon semi-truck. The driver of the car was rescued and taken to the hospital, but their condition has not been released.

Police have not yet released further details into how this happened, or if impairment was involved.

The area of Powers and Milton Proby remains closed Sunday morning as crews investigate. We will update this article as we learn more.

