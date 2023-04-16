Colorado Springs firefighters rescue four dogs from storm drain

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued four dogs from a storm drain in Colorado Springs.

Firefighters responded to South Drennan and South Academy after multiple dogs entered a steep storm drain system and were unable to get out. The dogs appeared to be uninjured.

Firefighters have not said if the dogs had owners or were strays. We will keep you updated if we learn more.

