Colorado Springs firefighters rescue four dogs from storm drain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued four dogs from a storm drain in Colorado Springs.

Firefighters responded to South Drennan and South Academy after multiple dogs entered a steep storm drain system and were unable to get out. The dogs appeared to be uninjured.

Firefighters have not said if the dogs had owners or were strays. We will keep you updated if we learn more.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD Engine 11 rescued 4 dogs trapped in a storm drain near Drennan Rd and South Academy. The dogs entered a steep storm drain system approx 75’ above the road and were unable to climb back out. The dogs appeared to be uninjured. pic.twitter.com/aYnCuiSXJC — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 16, 2023

