2 including minor shot in Denver overnight

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:18 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Two people including a minor were injured in a shooting in Denver overnight.

Police say the younger of the two victims is in critical condition.

The shooting happened in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood on the far east side of Denver, just south of the Denver International Airport. Police responded to the 21300 block of East 48th Place just before 4 a.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, and police have not released suspect information. No arrests have been made at the time of this writing.

