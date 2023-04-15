Woodland Park School district officials speak out against proposed student mental health bill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Under the proposal if a school chooses to participate in the program parents can opt out. But the bill would allow students 12 or older to give their own consent to a mental health screening.

“Anyone who is concerned about public education anyone who is concerned that every kid is getting an equal and equitable education they should be concerned about this bill,” vice president of the Woodland Parks school district board David Illingworth said.

Illingworth says house bill 1003 would do more harm than good. The bill states schools can opt into the potential mental health screening program. It would also allow students age 12 and up to consent to a mental health screening even if the parents opt out.

“We’re talking preteens are going through a lot of changes and facing a lot of challenges are able to do something without their parents knowing anything about it,” Illingworth said.

“We know that youth are six times more likely to participate in therapy and therapeutic opportunity if it is provided at school,” representative Dafna Michaelson Jenet said.

Jenet, who is one of the prime sponsors on the bill tells 11 News her proposal is meant to align with a state law which passed in 2019.

“The current law is that if you are age 12 you can opt into confidential talk therapy so this falls into line with that,” Michaelson Jenet said. “Our children are crying out for help and we are going to give them an opportunity to get it.”

The bill does require the mental health screening to notify the student’s parents under certain circumstances, if further treatment is needed.

The bill passed the house and is currently under review by the senate. If the bill becomes law woodland park school district says they will choose to opt out.

