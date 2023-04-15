Woman hit by stray bullet in suspected drive-by shooting overnight in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One woman was injured in what police suspect was a drive-by shooting in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call of shots fired at about 2:55 a.m. on Carmel Drive, near Circle Drive and Monterey Road. Police estimate that 20 to 25 shots were fired and found shell casings in the street.

Police told our crew on scene that multiple residences were hit by bullets, and one woman was hit by a stray bullet. She was taken to the hospital, and her condition at this time is unknown.

No suspect information was available last time this article was updated.

