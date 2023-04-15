Missing kids and wanted criminals: Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies team up with U.S. Marshals

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Fifteen missing children are now safe following a major operation by law enforcement in Southern Colorado.

Law enforcement in Pueblo and Canon City partnered with the U.S. Marshals office for three days this week, making several arrests. This operation was divided into two parts. U.S. Marshal and former Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk Taylor say this operation aimed to find endangered and missing children in Pueblo County and get dangerous fugitives off the streets.

The task force for the operation included agents from the city and County of Pueblo, Canon City, CBI, the U.S. Marshal’s office, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Planning for the operations began in January following a similar operation in Aurora last year.

The goal was to find those at-risk missing children between 15 and 18 years old, with all the resources dedicated to that. They also focused on catching wanted fugitives.

Some of those people arrested were wanted on child sex crimes.

Law enforcement agencies say this is just the start.

“This isn’t just a one-off operation,” authorities said. “But also right now we are working with the police and the sheriff’s department on stolen cars, and we have a task force that’s meeting frequently on that because we know that’s a public concern.”

Now, some of the people who were arrested were located in jails in other states. We’re told they will be extradited to Colorado to face charges.

