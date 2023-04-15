Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say

Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO, BROOKLYN CENTER POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Jennifer Mayerle
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:02 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) - Police have quarantined four dogs who they say mauled a man to death in Minnesota.

The attack happened in the man’s backyard as he was watching the animals.

Neighbors say they heard screams for help coming from a home in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Thursday afternoon.

Police say when they arrived four pit bulls were attacking a man, identified as 22-year-old Dezmond Trawick, in the backyard.

Officers struck one of the dogs with a less lethal round. The dogs then dispersed and went inside.

By then, however, Trawick had sustained extensive bites on most of his body.

His injuries were too much for him to survive and he died at the hospital.

It was reported the pit bulls did not live at the home and Trawick was watching the dogs.

They’re now in quarantine during a dangerous dog process and investigation and in the custody of an animal holding facility, Pups Under Police Security.

It is unknown if the owner plans to surrender the animals to police or attend a dangerous dog hearing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs 4/14/23.
Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon near a ‘skilled gaming’ business
Robert Borman
Canon City police make arrest in ‘largest and potentially deadliest seizure of illicit drugs’ in last decade
The 9-year-old who died from her injuries after being struck by a car in Colorado Springs...
9-year-old fatally injured after being hit by car in Colorado Springs identified
Cody Rasmussen, one of the suspects who tried to evade police through a hotel window on 4/13/23.
Suspects try to escape through second-story hotel window in Colorado Springs
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado

Latest News

Police responded to a report of shots fired early Saturday (4/15/23) morning. According to...
Woman hit by stray bullet in suspected drive-by shooting overnight in southeast Colorado Springs
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured...
Bostonians remember deadly marathon bombing 10 years later
Police in Colorado Springs and Fountain are on accident alert status Saturday,
Colorado Springs and Fountain on ‘Accident Alert’ status Saturday