“I can have you removed” Judge warns Letecia Stauch for inappropriate hand gestures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Letecia Stauch was warned by Judge Gregory Werner Friday, she could lose her right to be in the courtroom for her trial if continuing with inappropriate hand gestures described by District Attorney Micheal Allen.

“It’s come to our attention that, during most of the afternoon session of witnesses today, that the defendant has been flipping the bird to witnesses or to our family who is here for Gannon,” Allen told Werner.

Judge Werner said he has not seen any of those hand gestures himself, but had a firm warning for Stauch.

“Ms. Stauch, what you need to understand is that I can control the conduct of an awful lot of people in the courtroom, including yours,” he said. “If this continues, I can have you removed.”

The judge also said he will rule Monday morning on whether or not a certain juror will be replaced by an alternate.

That conversation came up Friday afternoon when a juror reported personally knowing the firearms expert who testified Friday, Stephanie Happ.

Defense attorney Josh Tolini asked that the juror be dismissed from the case and an alternate replace them for the remainder of trial.

The jury also saw a video Friday of Letecia Stauch attacking a deputy in 2020 when being extradited from South Carolina to Colorado.

Court resumes 9 a.m. Monday.

