Evacuation orders in place for large brush fire in Beulah

By Lauren Watson
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:53 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BEULAH, Colo. (KKTV) - Evacuation orders are in place in Beulah as firefighters work to contain a large brush fire.

Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District shared that crews were headed to reports of a fire in the 3600 block of Northcreek Road just before 1 p.m. Around 1:25 p.m., evacuation orders were issued for Northcreek residents from the Red Mountain Youth Camp west to the County Line.

Pueblo Fire Department officials said they were in Beulah on mutual aid for the fire, which was approximately 50 acres at 1:30 p.m. At that time, the fire was 0% contained.

For those affected by the evacuation order, an evacuation center is set up at Roncalli Middle School in Pueblo.

