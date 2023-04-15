Driver arrested after child seriously injured in DUI crash in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was arrested Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash just off of I-25 in southeast Colorado Springs that seriously injured a child.

According to police, just after 3:30 p.m., officers received reports of a three-vehicle crash at South Circle Drive and Lake Avenue. Their investigation found that a van ran a red light, hitting a tow truck that was towing two vehicles. The tow truck then hit a work truck.

Police evaluated the driver of the van, Odette Lopez Cordero, and was found to be driving under the influence. The child injured in the crash was transported to a local hospital for treatment. As of Saturday morning, police had not provided an update on the child’s condition.

Lopez Cordero was arrested for vehicular assault, child abuse, DUI and multiple other charges and was booked into the El Paso County CJC.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.