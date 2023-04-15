1 person dead following house fire in south Colorado Springs

Firefighters were on scene of a fully-involved house fire Saturday morning.
Firefighters were on scene of a fully-involved house fire Saturday morning.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:59 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a house fire on the south side of Colorado Springs Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs firefighters were on scene of a residence on fire on East Cheyenne Road, near Southgate Road and Nevada Avenue, sometime before 8:40 a.m. Crews said that fire was showing through the roof, and later shared video of a large amount of smoke coming out of the home.

Officials told our crew on scene that firefighters found the victim in the fire. Colorado Springs police have taken over the investigation.

