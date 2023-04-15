Colorado Springs and Fountain on ‘Accident Alert’ status Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With Saturday morning’s snow, police in Colorado Springs and Fountain both announced that they were on “Accident Alert” status.

Under this status in Colorado Springs, drivers should exchange information and crashes should be cold reported or reported online if there is no injury, no impairment and no damage to public property.

In Fountain, crashes that occur while police are on “Accident Alert” should be reported online if there are no injuries, no suspected impairment and all drivers are licensed and vehicles registered.

Drivers have 72 hours to report crashes online. Crashes that occur while these cities are on crash alert can be reported here.

