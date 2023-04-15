Body pulled from Arkansas River in Cañon City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in the Arkansas River in Cañon City Friday afternoon.

The Cañon City Police Department says that officers were called out to Centennial Park just after 3:00 p.m. on reports of a body in the river. That park is located near the Royal Gorge Railroad train station, off of South 4th Street and Griffin Avenue.

Investigators say the body is that of a 18-year-old black man, who was deceased. The cause of death is unknown, and investigators are unsure if foul play is suspected. Police also note that it’s also unclear where the body entered the river and how long it had been there.

This is an ongoing investigation. Be sure to stick with KKTV 11 News for any developments to this story.

