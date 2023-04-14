Suspects try to escape through second-story hotel window in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were arrested Thursday afternoon in north Colorado Springs after trying to escape the hotel they were trespassing in by jumping out of the window.

Around 2:50 p.m., police responded to a call at a hotel near Voyager Parkway and Razorback Road of two people trespassing in a room. When they arrived, officers said one of the people provided false information about who they were, and when both people were identified, they were both found to have felony warrants.

When officers went to take the suspects into custody, both of them jumped from a window on the second floor. Police said both suspects possibly broke their legs, but did not elaborate on the severity of their injuries.

Once both suspects were in custody, 42.8 grams of fentanyl were recovered. Police identified the suspects as Michelle Ford and Cody Rasmussen. Last time this article was updated, Ford’s mugshot was not available due to injury. Rasmussen’s mugshot can be seen at the top of this article.

