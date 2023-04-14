Not out of the woods with cool weather, what to garden now

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:03 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Although it’s still early in the spring, gardeners everywhere are encouraged to get out and plant what they can on April 14 for National Gardening Day.

In Southern Colorado, the growing season is fairly long, but gardeners should hold off on planting warm season crops.

“I know it’s been really warm recently, but we don’t expect that we’re out of the woods with Spring frost until about mid-May. That’s when we would get our warm season vegetables in,” explained Sherie Schaffer, Horticulture Specialist at the CSU Extension at Pueblo County. “Right now, we’re still sticking with cool season crop. Things like broccoli, lettuce, radish, leafy greens, turnips, carrots can definitely go in right now. They can handle temperatures of about 40-50 degrees in the daytime and they can definitely handle a little frost a night.”

Cool weather crops

Most of these can be planted right now in southern Colorado.

  • Radish
  • Broccoli
  • Carrots
  • Leafy Greens
  • Peas

Warm weather crops

Wait to plant these until threats of frost are over.

  • Tomatoes
  • Peppers
  • Cucumbers
  • Squash
  • Melons
  • Corn

Still not sure what to plant? Visit the Colorado Vegetable Guide by Colorado State University.

