New giraffe calf coming to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

A new giraffe calf is coming to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo! Kay was born at the Lincoln...
By Lauren Watson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:18 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - OH BABY! The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced Thursday that a new giraffe calf would be making her way to their herd.

Kay, a 1-year-old female reticulated giraffe born at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Nebraska, will be headed to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo next week. According to the Lincold Children’s Zoo, Kay is the first giraffe calf that was hand-raised by their team.

Kay will join the zoo’s other calf Wednesday, who was born last October, and the other 16 giraffes of the herd.

According to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Kay will go through a routine quarantine period before joining the rest of the herd, and guests will be able to see her immediately after this. The zoo will provide updates once she has settled in.

