Montana lawmakers pass bill to ban social media app TikTok

Montana lawmakers gave final passage Friday to a bill banning the social media app TikTok from...
Montana lawmakers gave final passage Friday to a bill banning the social media app TikTok from operating in the state, a move that’s bound to face legal challenges but also serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America many national lawmakers have envisioned.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers gave final passage Friday to a bill banning the social media app TikTok from operating in the state, a move that’s bound to face legal challenges but also serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America many national lawmakers have envisioned.

The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte for his consideration.

The state House voted 54-43 to pass the bill, which goes further than prohibitions in place in nearly half the states and the U.S. federal government that prohibit TikTok on government devices. Montana already bans the app on state-owned devices.

TikTok spokesprson Brooke Oberwetter said in a statement that “We will continue to fight for TikTok users and creators in Montana whose livelihoods and First Amendment rights are threatened by this egregious government overreach.”

The bill’s supporters “have admitted that they have no feasible plan for operationalizing this attempt to censor American voices and that the bill’s constitutionality will be decided by the courts,” Oberwetter said.

TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, has been under intense scrutiny over concerns it could hand over user data to the Chinese government or push pro-Beijing propaganda and misinformation on the platform. Leaders at the FBI, CIA and numerous lawmakers of both parties have raised those concerns but have not presented any evidence that it has happened.

Supporters of a ban point to two Chinese laws that compel companies in the country to cooperate with the government on state intelligence work.

TikTok has said its servers containing information on U.S. users are in Texas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Bijou and Circle early on the morning of April 13, 2023.
1 injured, 1 dead following high-speed police chase in Colorado Springs
Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Vehicle versus building 4/13/23
WATCH: Vehicle smashes into a medical building in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, no serious injuries
Robert Gordon
Church music teacher suspected of sexually assaulting a child in El Paso County
A rendering of a community coming to the west side of Pueblo as part of a revitalization of the...
Changes to come to Pueblo after receiving federal funds to ‘connect’ the city

Latest News

In week two of trial, evidence suggests Stauch attempted to get fake lie detector test results...
WATCH: Letecia Stauch seemed more concerned with her own wellbeing than that of her missing stepson
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he will not enter the race for the 2024...
Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not running for president
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
High court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 17
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 17