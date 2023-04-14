Missing children and fugitives located during 3-day operation Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - More than a dozen missing children were located and multiple arrests were made after a three-day law enforcement operation in Pueblo County.

There were two operations conducted at the same time, according to a joint news release from multiple agencies. “Operation Steel City Rescue” was geared towards recovering endangered and missing children in Pueblo County. “Operation Clean-Up” targeted wanted sex offenders and other high-profile or dangerous fugitives. Both operations were conducted from April 11 to the 13.

“This is another example of the great teamwork that exists in Pueblo County law enforcement,” said Jeff Chostner, Tenth Judicial District Attorney. “The Pueblo County Sheriffs’ Office, the Pueblo Police Department, DHS, the Tenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office are among the various agencies that have combined and coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Service to seek out, find and protect children in our community. This three-day operation has helped make Pueblo a safer place for our children and residents through the securing of missing children and apprehending individuals fleeing the law.”

Months of planning went into the operations between the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the U.S. Marshals’ Missing Child Unit and Colorado Violent Offender Task Force joined Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, the Tenth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Colorado State Parole and Drug Enforcement Administration.

“We did an operation for missing children in Aurora (in November 2022) that was very successful,” Kirk M. Taylor, U.S. Marshal for the District of Colorado said. “We met with the Pueblo law enforcement community, and they were very receptive to doing a similar operation here.”

The news release adds the children, ranging from age 15 to 18, were considered some of the most at-risk and challenging recovery cases in the area. Their identities are not being shared publicly. A total of 15 missing kids were found.

The Justice for Juvenile Victims of Trafficking Act was passed in 2015 which granted the U.S. Marshals Service the authority to assist in missing child cases. To manage the missing child cases, the U.S. Marshals Service formed the Missing Child Unit, whose mission is to develop, implement and oversee a comprehensive nationwide missing child investigative program, according to the news release.

Through “Operation Clean-Up,” resulted in 13 arrests and warrants that were cleared for wanted fugitives.

The release didn’t identify all 13 fugitives, but did highlight a man named Robert Borman. Borman was wanted on several drug warrants and police found more than 1,800 fentanyl pills along with 13 grams of meth when they executed a warrant tied to Borman. We will have more on Borman’s case up at KKTV.com later this morning.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.