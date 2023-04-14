Law enforcement activity in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon near a ‘skilled gaming’ business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large law enforcement presence outside of a Colorado Springs business on the southeast side of the city on Friday.

Just before 12:30 p.m. multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News about the activity in the 200 block of N. Academy Boulevard near Bijou Street. Colorado Springs Police confirmed they were executing a warrant in the area, but could not provide an exact location or what the warrant was for.

Most of the activity was taking place outside of Phoenix Rising, a skilled gaming business.

The law enforcement activity was winding down by 1:15 p.m.

This story will be updated as we work to learn more. We are choosing to cover this story with limited information because of the number of calls to our newsroom.

