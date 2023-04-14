Drug maker asks Supreme Court to preserve access to abortion pill

The Justice Department is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in the abortion pill case. (Source: CNN, DANCOR LABORATORIES, GETTY IMAGES)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:52 AM MDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — A drug manufacturer asked the Supreme Court on Friday to preserve access to its abortion drug free from restrictions imposed by lower court rulings, while a legal fight continues.

Danco Laboratories filed its emergency request with the high court less than two days after an appeals court ruling in a case from Texas that had the effect of tightening the rules under which the drug, mifepristone, can be prescribed and dispensed.

The new limits would take effect Saturday unless the court acts before then.

The fight over mifepristone lands at the Supreme Court less than a year after conservative justices reversed Roe v. Wade and allowed more than a dozen states to effectively ban abortion outright.

An appeal from the Biden administration also is expected.

