DA rejects plea deal for suspect in crash that ended career of Colorado deputy

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect in Huerfano County’s plea deal was rejected Thursday following a statement from a deputy whose career ended due to the injuries sustained after the suspect allegedly struck his patrol car.

This crash happened in May 2021 at around 2 a.m. on I-25 during a multi-jurisdictional chase. The suspect, Travis Foutch, was initially charged with first degree assault, vehicular assault, reckless driving and possesion of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, among other charges. A plea deal would have allowed Foutch a deferred sentence and probation.

At the court hearing, Deputy Scott Eckhardt, whose patrol car was the one struck in the crash, asked the court to reject the deal, saying he felt Foutch’s actions had given him a “life sentence” due to the injuries he suffered and that Foutch would end up with an essentially clean slate at the end of a deferred sentence.

“There is never going to come a day for me where I get to walk away from this like nothing ever happened and my life will go back to the exact same as it was before he committed the actions he did that night,” Eckhardt said in front of the court Thursday.

Eckhardt also listed out the injuries he received in the crash--some permanent--that led to his medical retirement in January of this year. These include brain injury, loss of hearing, loss of eye function and multiple facial surgeries, among other things.

Foutch’s next scheduled appearance in court is a virtual status conference hearing in May.

Eckhardt’s full statement to the court can be found in the post below:

