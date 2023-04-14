Colorado Springs police make arrest in relation to November homicide

Eric Felix, mugshot released by CSPD
Eric Felix, mugshot released by CSPD(Aleah Burggraff)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:15 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced Friday that they had arrested a suspect accused of killing a man late last year.

Police arrested Eric Felix Thursday morning for the murder of Ricky Keiser. Kieser was found dead near Union Boulevard and the MLK Bypass back in November 2022. Based on the injuries to his body, homicide and assault detectives took over the investigation soon after he was found.

Police recieved a warrant for Felix’s arrest back in February. Felix is facing first-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Bijou and Circle early on the morning of April 13, 2023.
1 injured, 1 dead following high-speed police chase in Colorado Springs
Vehicle versus building 4/13/23
WATCH: Vehicle smashes into a medical building in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, no serious injuries
Robert Gordon
Church music teacher suspected of sexually assaulting a child in El Paso County
Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Cole Cameron Ubert
Sexually violent predator convicted of exploiting children to be living in Colorado Springs

Latest News

In week two of trial, evidence suggests Stauch attempted to get fake lie detector test results...
WATCH: Letecia Stauch seemed more concerned with her own wellbeing than that of her missing stepson
Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
A new giraffe calf is coming to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo! Kay was born at the Lincoln...
New giraffe calf coming to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
Not out of the woods with cool weather, what to garden now