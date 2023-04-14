Colorado Springs police make arrest in relation to November homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced Friday that they had arrested a suspect accused of killing a man late last year.

Police arrested Eric Felix Thursday morning for the murder of Ricky Keiser. Kieser was found dead near Union Boulevard and the MLK Bypass back in November 2022. Based on the injuries to his body, homicide and assault detectives took over the investigation soon after he was found.

Police recieved a warrant for Felix’s arrest back in February. Felix is facing first-degree murder charges.

