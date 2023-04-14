Canon City police make arrest in ‘largest and potentially deadliest seizure of illicit drugs’ in last decade

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Canon City police arrested a man Tuesday after what the Chief of Police said was the “largest and potentially deadliest seizure of illicit drugs” in the city in the last decade.

Police began their investigation earlier this month after locating a patient who had overdosed on fentanyl. After securing a search warrant for the residence this patient was found at, detectives located over 100 grams of meth, about 4 grams of heroin, approximately 2,000 fentanyl-laced pills and two firearms, one of which was stolen out of Colorado Springs.

After examining the fingerprints on the plastic bags containing fentanyl, the person suspected of possessing the drugs to distribute was identified as Robert Broman. Police collaborated with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the US Marshals to arrest Broman.

Broman was located in his vehicle and arrested Tuesday night. When searching his vehicle, about 1,800 fentanyl-laced pills, 13 grams of meth and a firearm were seized. An additional apartment tied to Broman was also searched and almost 7,500 fentanyl pills, three firearms and more meth and heroin were seized.

Authorities are highlighting Broman’s arrest as part of a larger operation in Pueblo County in collaboration with the US Marshalls that ended in the location of 15 missing children and arrested or cleared 13 warrants for wanted fugitives.

