Canon City police make arrest in ‘largest and potentially deadliest seizure of illicit drugs’ in last decade

Robert Borman
Robert Borman(CCPD)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:35 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Canon City police arrested a man Tuesday after what the Chief of Police said was the “largest and potentially deadliest seizure of illicit drugs” in the city in the last decade.

Police began their investigation earlier this month after locating a patient who had overdosed on fentanyl. After securing a search warrant for the residence this patient was found at, detectives located over 100 grams of meth, about 4 grams of heroin, approximately 2,000 fentanyl-laced pills and two firearms, one of which was stolen out of Colorado Springs.

After examining the fingerprints on the plastic bags containing fentanyl, the person suspected of possessing the drugs to distribute was identified as Robert Broman. Police collaborated with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the US Marshals to arrest Broman.

Broman was located in his vehicle and arrested Tuesday night. When searching his vehicle, about 1,800 fentanyl-laced pills, 13 grams of meth and a firearm were seized. An additional apartment tied to Broman was also searched and almost 7,500 fentanyl pills, three firearms and more meth and heroin were seized.

Authorities are highlighting Broman’s arrest as part of a larger operation in Pueblo County in collaboration with the US Marshalls that ended in the location of 15 missing children and arrested or cleared 13 warrants for wanted fugitives.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at Bijou and Circle early on the morning of April 13, 2023.
1 injured, 1 dead following high-speed police chase in Colorado Springs
Vehicle versus building 4/13/23
WATCH: Vehicle smashes into a medical building in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, no serious injuries
Robert Gordon
Church music teacher suspected of sexually assaulting a child in El Paso County
Letecia Stauch on the left, Gannon Stauch on the right. Letecia is suspected of murdering her...
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Cole Cameron Ubert
Sexually violent predator convicted of exploiting children to be living in Colorado Springs

Latest News

In week two of trial, evidence suggests Stauch attempted to get fake lie detector test results...
WATCH: Letecia Stauch seemed more concerned with her own wellbeing than that of her missing stepson
Wednesday "Max" Phairchyld
Missing teen in Colorado Springs found
Operation Steel City Rescue
Missing children and fugitives located during 3-day operation Colorado
"Stan," a T-Rex discovered back in the 1980s. You can visit Stan at the Rocky Mountain...
Travel back to the Mesozoic Era at Woodland Park’s Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center