9-year-old fatally injured after being hit by car in Colorado Springs identified

The 9-year-old who died from her injuries after being struck by a car in Colorado Springs...
The 9-year-old who died from her injuries after being struck by a car in Colorado Springs Tuesday night has been identified by her family as Makaylyn Lee.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:05 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The family of a 9-year-old girl who died after being struck by a car while she was riding her scooter Tuesday night have publicly identified their daughter.

According to her family, Makaylyn Lee was the child killed in the crash. Makaylyn’s father Marvin said she was first rushed to a hospital in Colorado Springs before being flown to Children’s Hospital in Denver, where she underwent two surgeries before passing away the next morning.

“She was a little girl that was just full of life and would light any room that she walked into,” Lee said of his daughter.

A GoFundMe for the family and Makaylyn’s service can be found here.

Police said Friday morning that the crash was still under investigation, and at this time speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors. This is the 17th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs so far this year.

