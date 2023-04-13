WATCH: Vehicle smashes into a medical building in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, no serious injuries

WATCH: Vehicle smashes into medical building in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, no serious injuries
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are working to learn what led up to a crash involving a vehicle and building on Thursday.

Police had very few details last time KKTV 11 News checked in other than the crash occurred after 10 a.m. along Lake Plaza Drive. The area is close to Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard.

Officers on scene tell 11 News there were no serious injuries and the driver could be cited with careless driving.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
WATCH: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Jewel Gist
UPDATE: Inmate back in custody after escaping Colorado correctional facility
Springs police searching for suspects following carjacking, convenience store robbery
The scene at Bijou and Circle early on the morning of April 13, 2023.
1 injured, 1 dead following high-speed police chase in Colorado Springs

Latest News

WATCH: Car smashes into medical building in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, no serious...
WATCH: Car smashes into medical building in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, no serious injuries
Badger Creek Fire in Park County caused by person violating local burn ban
Proposed legislation to create a new no-fly list for unruly passengers would let the...
Bad year to fly, airline complaints nearly quadrupled in 2022
Cole Cameron Ubert
Sexually violent predator convicted of exploiting children to be living in Colorado Springs