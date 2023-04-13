WATCH: Vehicle smashes into a medical building in Colorado Springs Thursday morning, no serious injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are working to learn what led up to a crash involving a vehicle and building on Thursday.

Police had very few details last time KKTV 11 News checked in other than the crash occurred after 10 a.m. along Lake Plaza Drive. The area is close to Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard.

Officers on scene tell 11 News there were no serious injuries and the driver could be cited with careless driving.

