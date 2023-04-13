Two Colorado Springs mayoral candidates face off in 2023 runoff election

The city clerk says it is time for voters get back out there and pick their mayoral candidate.
By Katelyn Quisenberry
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The candidates for the 2023 runoff election for mayor have been officially announced. Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams will now compete in a runoff. Sallie Clark will not be on the secondary ballot and has conceded.

Ballots will be mailed out on April 24th, and you should expect to receive it a couple of days later.

Coming up, 11 News anchor Adam Atchison is moderating a debate at the ENT Center for the Arts between the top two candidates for Colorado Springs mayor. It is set for April 24th at five in the afternoon. KKTV 11 News will also be live-streaming the event.

According to the city clerk, the April 4th election had a little more than a 35% turnout. That is more than 37-thousand ballots received. Now city officials hope this secondary election will bring in more than 40% of voters.

“Historically, in this city, in the runoff election, we tend to have every single time we seem to have higher turnout than we have in the first elections, so let’s keep that streak going,” city clerk Sarah Johnson said. “Everybody, just remember to vote.”

The current mayor, John Suthers, says he is proud to have a city clerk take such pride in her work.

“They [ballot counters] worked very, very hard to maintain the integrity of the ballots,” Suthers said. “The whole process is very, very carefully scrutinized, and I just wanted Sarah to know how much I really appreciate that. This, of course, was an interesting race. We had so many candidates between the mayor’s race and the City Council at large race.”

Voters have until May 16th to get that ballot in to vote on the next mayor.

