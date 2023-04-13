Suspects lead Springs police on 2 separate high-speed chases overnight

The scene at Bijou and Circle early on the morning of April 13, 2023.
The scene at Bijou and Circle early on the morning of April 13, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:06 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Suspects led police on two separate high-speed chases in Colorado Springs overnight.

One of the chases ended when the driver crashed their car, while officers were forced to terminate the other when the pursuit became unsafe.

Details remain limited at this time, but 11 News is told the chases may be related to one or more carjacking cases.

The chase-turned-crash ended at Bijou and Circle at about 2:45 Thursday morning, where 11 News has a crew on the scene.

The other chase started minutes later when officers spotted another wanted suspect. That suspect led officers into a densely populated neighborhood while driving erratically, forcing them to back off. The suspect remains on the run.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we get new information.

