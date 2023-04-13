Springs police searching for missing 14-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Police say Wednesday Phairchyld, who goes by “Max,” was last seen around 3 a.m. Thursday in the Old Colorado City area.

Max was last known to be wearing a blue hoodie with gray sweats and teal shoes. Police say Max considered “at risk” and are concerned for their welfare.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department right away at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.