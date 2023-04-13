Springs firefighters quickly contain small grass fire on high fire danger day

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to 15 feet by 15 feet.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:22 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters quickly got the upper hand on a small grass fire burning behind a strip mall Thursday morning.

The fire started along the creek behind South Academy and Astrozon. The grassy area where the fire burned sits between a shopping center and a residential area, including the El Morro mobile home park, though CSFD said no structures were ever threatened.

Thanks to firefighters’ quick actions, the fire was contained to a 15-by-15 area.

With gusty winds in the forecast, fire danger is extremely high Thursday. In addition, chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe also warns that with the dry vegetation typical of this time of year, fires can start quickly even when it’s not windy.

“Especially before the green up, when all the vegetation for the most part at the ground level is dormant. That is very flashy fuel. This time of year when it’s windy and usually dry ... we have to be very, very careful,” he said.

