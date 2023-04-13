Signing day ceremonies: Pine Creek, TCA, Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:45 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The class of 2023 took center stage across Southern Colorado Wednesday afternoon.

Pine Creek -

Tyler Genrich, BB, UCCS

CJ Reid, BB, Butler Community College (KS)

Ryan Baca, BSoc, Northeastern Junior College

Colton Clay, BSoc, South Dakota School of Mines

Brynae Stewart, GBB, CSU Pueblo

Wesley Erling, Golf, CU

Aliyah Sawyer, Ice hockey, Albertus Magnus College

Joy Nnantah, Track, North Dakota State

Will Stone, Track, Western Colorado University

Nate King, Wrestling, USAFA

Taylor Mallery, XC/Track, Metro State Denver

TCA -

Jackson Baker, Soccer at Cedarville University

Tanner Eide - Wrestling at Adams State

Bella Hodges - Volleyball at University of Illinois Springfield

Jake Jennings - Football at Arizona Christian University

Levi Johnson - Football at Universoty of Northern Colorado

Vinnie Miller - Baseball at Trinidad State

Dakota Montgomery - Football at Southeast Oklahoma

Emma Morton - Track at John Brown University

Chandler Wilburn - Cross Country at Colorado School of Mines!

Lewis-Palmer -

Trey Prichard, University of Nebraska-Kearney, Football

Luke DeLange, Briar Cliff University, Football

Addisyn Sopczak, Belmont Abbey College, Soccer

Maya Brown, Peru State College, Volleyball

Blake Nelson, Beloit College, Baseball

Ava Vander Weit, University of Saint Mary, Softball

Sophia Lindemann, Eastern Washington University, Volleyball

Palmer Ridge -

Brayden Johnson, Lubbock Christian, Soccer

Austin Reese, Northeastern State, Baseball

Finley Lloyd, University of St. Thomas, Soccer

Nolan Phillips, North Greenville University, Baseball

Chet Robinson, Garden City Community College, Baseball

