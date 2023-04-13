Signing day ceremonies: Pine Creek, TCA, Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The class of 2023 took center stage across Southern Colorado Wednesday afternoon.
Pine Creek -
Tyler Genrich, BB, UCCS
CJ Reid, BB, Butler Community College (KS)
Ryan Baca, BSoc, Northeastern Junior College
Colton Clay, BSoc, South Dakota School of Mines
Brynae Stewart, GBB, CSU Pueblo
Wesley Erling, Golf, CU
Aliyah Sawyer, Ice hockey, Albertus Magnus College
Joy Nnantah, Track, North Dakota State
Will Stone, Track, Western Colorado University
Nate King, Wrestling, USAFA
Taylor Mallery, XC/Track, Metro State Denver
TCA -
Jackson Baker, Soccer at Cedarville University
Tanner Eide - Wrestling at Adams State
Bella Hodges - Volleyball at University of Illinois Springfield
Jake Jennings - Football at Arizona Christian University
Levi Johnson - Football at Universoty of Northern Colorado
Vinnie Miller - Baseball at Trinidad State
Dakota Montgomery - Football at Southeast Oklahoma
Emma Morton - Track at John Brown University
Chandler Wilburn - Cross Country at Colorado School of Mines!
Lewis-Palmer -
Trey Prichard, University of Nebraska-Kearney, Football
Luke DeLange, Briar Cliff University, Football
Addisyn Sopczak, Belmont Abbey College, Soccer
Maya Brown, Peru State College, Volleyball
Blake Nelson, Beloit College, Baseball
Ava Vander Weit, University of Saint Mary, Softball
Sophia Lindemann, Eastern Washington University, Volleyball
Palmer Ridge -
Brayden Johnson, Lubbock Christian, Soccer
Austin Reese, Northeastern State, Baseball
Finley Lloyd, University of St. Thomas, Soccer
Nolan Phillips, North Greenville University, Baseball
Chet Robinson, Garden City Community College, Baseball
