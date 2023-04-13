Sexually violent predator convicted of exploiting children to be living in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexually violent predator who will soon be on supervised release will be living in Colorado Springs, the police department announced Thursday.

Cole Cameron Ubert will be living in the 3700 block of Templeton Gap Road, near the west side of Palmer Park.

According to police, Ubert was convicted on multiple sex crime charges in 2017, including sexual exploitation of a child, attempted sexual assault on a child, and sexual assault with force or threat. All of the charges were out of El Paso County.

Ubert is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is a white male.

Ubert is one of 22 sexually violent predators currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department. In accordance with state law, police will notify the public whenever a sexually violent predator moves to the city or changes their address.

