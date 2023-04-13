Price of stamps expected to rise

The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.
The price of first-class postage is expected to go up by three cents.(Source: USPS/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of stamps is likely going up this summer.

The U.S. Postal Service told regulators on Monday it plans to increase the price of first-class stamps from 63 to 66 cents.

If approved, the change would take place in July.

The postal service says the increase is necessary to offset rising operating expenses.

The agency expects to lose $4.5 billion this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Jewel Gist
UPDATE: Inmate back in custody after escaping Colorado correctional facility
Springs police searching for suspects following carjacking, convenience store robbery
Firefighters at the scene of the Rampart Fire on April 11, 2023.
Fire burning west of Colorado Springs in the Rampart Range area at 20 acres Wednesday

Latest News

Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday,...
Florida cleans up after deluge strands cars, closes airport
Wednesday "Max" Phairchyld
Springs police searching for missing 14-year-old
File - Apple iPads are displayed at a Costco warehouse on Monday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Sheridan,...
US wholesale inflation pressures eased sharply last month
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4,...
Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit
A lawsuit claims a man with schizophrenia died of dehydration and malnutrition in solitary...
Man with mental health issues dies in solitary confinement; lawsuit filed