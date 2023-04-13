Police: Man holed up in Indiana apartment, shooting at officers

Indiana State Police is investigating after a suspect exchanges gunfire with police in...
Indiana State Police is investigating after a suspect exchanges gunfire with police in Kendallville Wednesday.(Staff)
By WPTA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Indiana State Police are asking residents to avoid an area of Kendallville amid a standoff that began Wednesday evening and persisted into Thursday.

A man was holed up in an apartment after firing shots at police officers, police said.

Sgt. Brian Walker said the man fired “hundreds of rounds from a high-powered rifle” toward officers who fired back.

No injuries were reported as of midnight. One man said that a bullet pierced the hood of car as he drove by, unaware of what was unfolding.

Another man said he was across the street and took cover when he heard the shots.

Officers said the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment on the second floor of the complex. Walker said there were neighbors in nearby apartments who couldn’t immediately get out because of safety concerns.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Authorities say Leticia Stauch, Gannon Stauch's stepmother, is charged with murder in...
WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Jewel Gist
UPDATE: Inmate back in custody after escaping Colorado correctional facility
Springs police searching for suspects following carjacking, convenience store robbery
Firefighters at the scene of the Rampart Fire on April 11, 2023.
Fire burning west of Colorado Springs in the Rampart Range area at 20 acres Wednesday

Latest News

1 in custody following standoff in Fountain
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his infrastructure agenda under the Clay Wade Bailey...
Biden admin’s ‘focus’ turns to celebrating new investments
Severe floods ruin travel plans at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Travelers react after airport closes due to flooding
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Official: Russia may discuss swap involving Wall Street Journal reporter
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
11 Call For Action investigation: Southern Colorado detectives battle backlog of open cases