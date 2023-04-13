Multiple bills now Colorado state law while others await further review

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple bills addressing gun safety and gun violence that have moved through both houses of legislature. Governor Polis’ office tells 11 News once he receives and reviews the final versions of the bills. He’ll decide whether to sign them.

Senate Bill 169 states the current law allows a person who is 18 or older to possess a firearm. This new bill would increase the age requirement to 21 with some exceptions.

Senate Bill 168 removes the limits of product liability actions against firearm manufacturers and ammunitions if there is a defect in the product.

A third piece of gun legislation would expand the list of people who can petition for an extreme risk protection, to include licensed medical health care providers, licensed mental health care providers, licensed educators, *and district attorneys.

Governor Jared Polis has signed multiple bills, making them now Colorado law.

One of which will allow non violent offenders who complete a higher education program to get time off their sentence which including 18 months of earned time for a master’s degree and 2 years of earned time for a doctoral degree.

Also signed into law... manufactures must now put “do not flush” on their disposable wipes starting at the end of this year.

