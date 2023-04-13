Local non-profit raising money and awareness for Coloradans with autism

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local non-profit is raising money and awareness for Coloradans with autism.

Firefly Autism, a Colorado non-profit, works with individuals 18 months through life to receive diagnosis and support for autism. This included home-based services, sibling or adult groups and behavioral therapy.

Firefly has been in the Colorado community for 20 years, and has since opened a branch in Colorado Springs. The president and CEO of Firefly, Dr. Amanda Kelly, says they are “making sure that serve the under-served as much as possible.”

According to the CDC, about 1 in 36 children are identified with autism spectrum disorder. Firefly says that’s up from just a year ago of 1 in 44.

“In Colorado, we see that statistic represented. We see many, many more individuals who are becoming more aware that they may need a diagnosis,” said Kelly.

On Thursday, April 13th, Firefly is hosting their 12th Annual Laugh Yourself Blue Gala. It is at 6:30 p.m. at the Denver Art Museum, to raise money for their non-profit. 11 News Anchor Kasia Kerridge will be there.

“For us, it’s a community effort. We have about 15 community partners that we work with through a variety of our programs. Everybody needs to pull together. It takes a village,” said Kelly.

