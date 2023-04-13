Double amputee father fights to keep Colorado home

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado family is fighting to keep their house. This house is a home to double-amputee Michael Bechaver and his family.

Michael lost his legs bit by bit due to infections, but it all started when he was hit by a car.

Since then, the medical bills just keep piling up, and the family now faces the nightmare of losing their family home.

“It’s home, you know, it’s peaceful, and it’s wonderful to have such a nice calm place for all the wildlife come, and kids can grow up,” Alison Bechaver said.

Home is where the heart is, and for the Bechaver family, this home in Walsenberg has been in the family for nearly 43 years. But right now, it needs some tender loving care.

“The painting and the trim and all that is in process,” Alison said. “The doorway to the bathroom is kind of like there’s a little hallway between there, and on that door, it has big scrapes on the walls from the wheelchair.”

Michael is a double amputee, losing his legs after he says he was hit by a vehicle. Following the injury, there were complications.

Now this father of three and his wife are fixing up their home with the help of their neighbors.

“It has been amazing to see it come together in less than a week and that it’s come this far,” Alison said. “People are still volunteering and coming and bringing food because our paint budget was our food budget.”

About 25 people in this small town have helped paint, rebuild, and make the family home accessible for Michael.

“I truly appreciate any bit of help I can get,” Michael said. “It’s so hard. I just do the best I can every day, and I just stay positive.”

After all this work, Michael and his family hope they can soon buy the house from a family member.

The Bechaver family has spent more than $70,000 on home repairs and accessibility upgrades, but more modifications are still needed.

To help Michael and Alison, you can donate to their Help Hope Live fundraiser for Michael Bechaver.

